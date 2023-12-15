Tara Sutaria Ups The Glam Quotient In A Black Corset Top And Draped Mini Skirt

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 15, 2023

Tara Sutaria's fashion picks have been the talk of the town for all the right reasons!

Recently, as a brand ambassador for the beauty brand, Bobbi Brown, Tara Sutaria stunned in an all-black outfit.

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Tara Sutaria's satin black outfit was from fashion brand Surya Sarkar.

Tara Sutaria's outfit consisted of a black ribbed corset, which was paired with a mini black draped skirt that featured a long trail to add a dramatic effect to the look. 

Tara Sutaria opted for a choker necklace with corsage flower.

For makeup, Tara Sutaria opted for a matte base with blush-tinted cheeks, contoured cheekbones, and added a mauve lip shade.

Tara Sutaria also wore a black silk stockings and wore pointed black pumps from Christian Louboutin which is priced at ₹66k.

For hair, Tara Sutaria opted for a clean-girl-aesthetic sleek bun with middle partition.

