Tara Sutaria Serves Glam Goddess Vibes In A Sequinned Outfit

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2023
Tara Sutaria hosted a birthday party in Mumbai and theme of the night was 'Old School Glamour.'
Photo Via Instagram
Tara Sutaria shared photos and wrote, "The most special birthday, brought in with those we hold close… @chefyajushmalik I can’t thank you enough for always taking care of us in the sweet and special way that you have.. @gallopsmumbai felt like the only place in town that perfectly encapsulated our theme for the eve… Old School Glamour! WHAT A NIGHT!!!"
Tara Sutaria wore a sequinned co-ord piece by Pakistani designer Faraz Manan.
For accessories, Tara Sutaria wore a shimmery choker-like jeweled necklace and added a pair of diamond earrings.
Tara Sutaria went all out with her makeup. She opted for a glam look with subtle shimmery eyeshadow and glossy, nude-coloured lipstick.
Tara Sutaria is currently basking in the success of Apurva, which was released on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Tara Sutaria was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.