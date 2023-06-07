Tamannaah Bhatia Says Crop It Like It’s Hot

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia made her fans skip a beat after she dropped a new set of pictures on her social media
Tamannaah took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself in an uber-chic crop top and denims
She paired it with chunky golden jewellery
Tamannaah struck several poses in her girl-next-door outfit and they were enough to send her fans into a frenzy
"Crop it like it’s hot," she wrote
Tamannaah will be next seen in Lust Stories 2
She will be seen sharing the screen with rumoured beau Vijay Verma for the first time
Vijay dropped a bomb and fire emoticon under the actress' latest post
