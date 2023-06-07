Tamannaah Bhatia Says Crop It Like It’s Hot

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia made her fans skip a beat after she dropped a new set of pictures on her social media

Tamannaah took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself in an uber-chic crop top and denims

She paired it with chunky golden jewellery

Tamannaah struck several poses in her girl-next-door outfit and they were enough to send her fans into a frenzy

"Crop it like it’s hot," she wrote

Tamannaah will be next seen in Lust Stories 2

She will be seen sharing the screen with rumoured beau Vijay Verma for the first time

Vijay dropped a bomb and fire emoticon under the actress' latest post

Thanks For Reading!

Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani Wedding: Actress Walks Down Aisle With Pet Dog
Find out More