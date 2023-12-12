Take Cues From Vaani Kapoor On How To Ace Bold Backless Outfits

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 12, 2023
Vaani Kapoor's love for backless outfits is unreal and we are not complaining! If your style is as risqué as her, take cues from the actress on how to ace bold backless outfits.
Vaani Kapoor wore a metallic gold crocodile faux-leather backless strapless dress from the brand MartyCo.
Vaani Kapoor wore a crystal confetti gown by designer duo Shivan & Naaresh that was backless and consisted of a floor-sweeping hem.
Vaani Kapoor slipped into a gorgeous yellow gown that featured golden detailing at her neck.
Flaunting a backless dress, Vaani Kapoor sizzled in a metallic jumpsuit which featured a deep V-neck.
Vaani Kapoor's white satin halter-neck gown from Summer Somewhere featured backless details and a thigh-high slit.
Vaani Kapoor looked smoking hot in a blue off-shoulder dress and wore a emerald green earrings.
Flaunting her perfectly toned body, Vaani Kapoor wore a backless shimmery purple gown.
Vaani Kapoor posed in her white backless satin gown.
