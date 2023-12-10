Take Cues From Bollywood Celebs On How To Ace The Trendy Denim Look

By: Ria Sharma | December 10, 2023

The denim look trend has been a staple in fashion for many years. Denim is a versatile fabric that can be styled in various ways. If you wish to ace the trendy denim look, take cues from these Bollywood celebrities:

Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted at the airport wearing a denim jacket over plain white t-shirt and cargo pants

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Wearing denim on the top and bottom has become a popular trend. The key is to mix different shades or textures of denim for a stylish look

Denim jackets are versatile and can be worn casually or dressed up. Distressed, oversized, or embellished denim jackets have been trendy in recent years

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Dresses and jumpsuits made of denim are both comfortable and stylish. They come in various lengths and styles, from casual to more polished

Classic denim jeans in various cuts and styles, such as skinny, bootcut, straight-leg, and boyfriend, are a perennial favourite

Wide-leg and flared denim pants have made a comeback in recent years, offering a retro-inspired and chic look

Photo by Varinder Chawla

A denim dress can be a versatile piece, suitable for both casual and semi-formal occasions. A-line, pencil, or button-front denim dresses are commonly seen

Denim jackets can also be paired with denim jeans. It can be tied on the waist, or layered over other tops. It's a versatile piece that adds a casual vibe to any outfit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

