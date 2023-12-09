Learn How To Style A Black Tie From These Bollywood Divas

By: Sachin T | December 09, 2023
The latest favourite accessory of B-Town beauties seem to be the sleek black tie, and a number of top actresses have hopped on to the bandwagon of late
At a recent event, Katrina Kaif was seen exuding boss lady vibes in a Valentino outfit, complete with a black tie, adorned with a golden tip
Kiara Advani was seen all suited up for an event of her upcoming film Game Changer and she made a mark with her sleek black tie
Kriti Sanon recently took her basic black and white outfit a notch higher with a jet black tie
Keeping her fashion foot forward, Radhika made sure to show the world who is the boss in a formal attire, complete with a shiny black tie
Sharvari Wagh commanded attention in a wide-shouldered embellished black blazer with a matching tie
Saiee Manjrekar kept her style classy, but also serious, as she paired her bodyon black dress with a crisp white shirt, tie and a short blazer
