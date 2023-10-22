Sushmita Sen Performs Dhunuchi Naach With Daughter Renee At Bandra Durga Puja

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2023

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen was seen paying a visit to a Durga Puja pandal in the city on Saturday evening

The actress, who is a regular at the Notunpalli Sarbojonin Durgostab in Bandra, visited the pandal with her family

After seeking blessings from Maa Durga, Sushmita was seen performing the festive Dhunuchi Naach in full public view

She joined the other members of the pandal as she danced to the beats of the traditional 'dhak'

Sushmita's daughter Renee was also seen doing the Dhunuchi Naach

Sushmita beamed with joy and looked resplendent as she performed the Dhunuchi Naach with others

The actress was seen smiling ear to ear as the pandal-hoppers cheered for her

Sushmita will be next seen in the second installment of her hit web series, Aarya

