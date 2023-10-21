Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa, Kiara Advani Attend Durga Puja Celebrations In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2023
Tanisha Mukerji looked stunning in a yellow lehenga as she arrived for Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Kiara Advani arrived in a yellow suit as she posed with Rani Mukerji.
Lovebirds Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta were seen smiling as they posed for the paparazzi.
Rani Mukerji looked resplendent as she stepped out in a saree to attend the Durga Puja celebrations.
Kajol looked pretty in pink as she arrived for Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai.
Sharvari was spotted by the paparazzi making her way to Durge Puja celebrations in Mumbai.
Sumona Chakravarti looked pretty in a saree as she graced the celebrations.
Rakhi Sawant donned a shimmery saree for the celebrations.
Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali was also seen arriving at the celebrations.
Sharvari joined her Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-star Rani Mukerji at Durga Puja celebrations.
Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali also joined her father for Durga Puja celebrations earlier today.
Kal Ho Naa Ho director Nikkhil Advani also arrived.
Mother-duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol also arrived in sarees.
Hema Malini and Esha Deol posed with Rani Mukerji.