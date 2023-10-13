Superstars Shiva Rajkumar And Jayaram Launch Hindi Trailer Of Ghost

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023

Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar and Pan-Indian Star Jayaram launched the Hindi trailer of the upcoming Kannada film Ghost in Mumbai

The film is directed by M.G Shrinivas

Ghost also stars Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan and Archana Jois

Shivanna plays an enigmatic gangster who will hijack a prison cell for the sake of justice

One look at the actor and we bet you can't tell he's 61 years of age

Jayaram plays a cop in the film

The actor is also known to be an incredible mimic

Ghost releases in cinemas on October 19

