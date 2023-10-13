Superstars Shiva Rajkumar And Jayaram Launch Hindi Trailer Of Ghost

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023
Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar and Pan-Indian Star Jayaram launched the Hindi trailer of the upcoming Kannada film Ghost in Mumbai
The film is directed by M.G Shrinivas
Ghost also stars Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan and Archana Jois
Shivanna plays an enigmatic gangster who will hijack a prison cell for the sake of justice
One look at the actor and we bet you can't tell he's 61 years of age
Jayaram plays a cop in the film
The actor is also known to be an incredible mimic
Ghost releases in cinemas on October 19
