Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh Attend Little Ayat's 4th Birthday Party

By: Sachin T | December 22, 2023
Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a private birthday party for their little daughter Ayat, who turns 4. Many celebrities and their children were seen in attendance
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sunny Leone arrived with her little darlings Nisha, Noah and Asher
Shilpa Shetty and hubby Raj Kundra arrived with their children Viaan and Samisha
Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh were spotted with their sons Riaan and Rahyl
Sania Mirza arrived with son Izhaan
Veteran actor Helen was seen posing with a little girl
Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay arrived with their little girl Nurvi
Arbaaz Khan made a solo appearance in a white tee paired with black pants
If only Orry could disclose the source of his quirky phone covers
Esha Deol makes a classic statement in white shirt paired with denims
Atul Agnihotri and wife Alvira Khan Agnihotri smile for the cameras
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan makes an appearance, assisted by a helper
Kajal Aggarwal and hubby Gautam Kichlu arrive with their baby boy Neil
Waluscha Robinson seems less like a mom but more like a sister to her three children Chanel, Brooklyn and Sienna
Alizeh Agnihotri looks pretty in a white flared dress
Her Farrey co-stars Prasanna Bisht and Sahil Mehta also made an appearance
Dia Mirza was joined by her little son Avyaan
Ashish Chaudhary arrived with his daughters Salara Chaudhary and Sammah Chaudhary
Mahi Vij Bhanushali arrived with her baby doll Tara
