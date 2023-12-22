Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh Attend Little Ayat's 4th Birthday Party

By: Sachin T | December 22, 2023

Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a private birthday party for their little daughter Ayat, who turns 4. Many celebrities and their children were seen in attendance

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sunny Leone arrived with her little darlings Nisha, Noah and Asher

Shilpa Shetty and hubby Raj Kundra arrived with their children Viaan and Samisha

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh were spotted with their sons Riaan and Rahyl

Sania Mirza arrived with son Izhaan

Veteran actor Helen was seen posing with a little girl

Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay arrived with their little girl Nurvi

Arbaaz Khan made a solo appearance in a white tee paired with black pants

If only Orry could disclose the source of his quirky phone covers

Esha Deol makes a classic statement in white shirt paired with denims

Atul Agnihotri and wife Alvira Khan Agnihotri smile for the cameras

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan makes an appearance, assisted by a helper

Kajal Aggarwal and hubby Gautam Kichlu arrive with their baby boy Neil

Waluscha Robinson seems less like a mom but more like a sister to her three children Chanel, Brooklyn and Sienna

Alizeh Agnihotri looks pretty in a white flared dress

Her Farrey co-stars Prasanna Bisht and Sahil Mehta also made an appearance

Dia Mirza was joined by her little son Avyaan

Ashish Chaudhary arrived with his daughters Salara Chaudhary and Sammah Chaudhary

Mahi Vij Bhanushali arrived with her baby doll Tara

Thanks For Reading!

Farrey Premiere: Salman Khan Hosts Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja To Alizeh...
Find out More