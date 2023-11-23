Farrey Premiere: Salman Khan Hosts Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja To Alizeh Agnihotri-Starrer

By: Vijayalakshmi Narayanan | November 23, 2023

Producer and actor Salman Khan hosted a bevy of Bollywood stars to the red carpet premiere of Farrey, directed by Soumendra Padhi

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The film marks the debut of Alizeh Agnihotri, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta and Prasanna Bisht

Katrina Kaif stuns in a coral orange dress

Gauri Khan looked classy in a midnight blue crop top and pants paired with a yellow blazer

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja brings her A-game forward in putting on her fashionable best for the do

Kiara Advani keeps it rather simple in ripped jeans and top

Ananya Panday looks petite and pretty in this lilac dress and blazer paired with a chic white purse

Pooja Hegde opts for baby pink separates that looked good on her

Huma Qureshi looks raring to go in this biker chic ensemble

Raveena Tandon looks gorgeous in a midnight blue wrap dress

Iulia Vantur was also spotted at the do

Sonnalli Seygall brings corporate chic to the red carpet

Rasha Thadani stuns in a tube top paired with pants

Sunny Deol attended the premiere with producer Boney Kapoor and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi

Neil Nitin Mukesh arrives with wife Rukmini

Varun Sharma arrives in a printed shirt paired with denims

Mismatched fame Vihaan Samat also arrived at the screening

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala arrives with wife and co-producer Wardha Nadiadwala

Producer Abhishek Kapoor attends the screening as well

Everything about this look on Sonali Bendre Behl is a perfect 10

Soon-to-be-married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram attend the premiere too

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta was also present

Sangeeta Bijlani looks ravishing in this metallic top and skirt ensemble

Sunil Grover arrives wearing his trademark smile as always

Himesh Reshammiya makes a rare appearance at the do with wife Sonia Kapur for company

Arpita Khan and hubby Aayush Sharma arrive in support for Alizeh

Gauahar Khan stood out in the crowd with her ethnic outfit

Saiee Manjrekar arrives wearing a white top paired with blue pants

Isabelle Kaif opts for a black top paired with a pretty pleated skirt

Zayn Marie Khan looks ramp ready in this gorgeous outfit

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta arrive together at the screening

Zayed Khan arrives with sons Ziddan and Aariz

Sunny Deol was accompanied by his elder son Karan

Pulkit Samrat makes a solo appearance at the do

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are seen posing together with friend and screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh

Abhimanyu Dassani arrives at the screening sporting casuals

Producer Madhu Mantena arrives with wife and yoga instructor Ira Trivedi

