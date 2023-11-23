Farrey Premiere: Salman Khan Hosts Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja To Alizeh Agnihotri-Starrer

By: Vijayalakshmi Narayanan | November 23, 2023
Producer and actor Salman Khan hosted a bevy of Bollywood stars to the red carpet premiere of Farrey, directed by Soumendra Padhi
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The film marks the debut of Alizeh Agnihotri, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta and Prasanna Bisht
Katrina Kaif stuns in a coral orange dress
Gauri Khan looked classy in a midnight blue crop top and pants paired with a yellow blazer
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja brings her A-game forward in putting on her fashionable best for the do
Kiara Advani keeps it rather simple in ripped jeans and top
Ananya Panday looks petite and pretty in this lilac dress and blazer paired with a chic white purse
Pooja Hegde opts for baby pink separates that looked good on her
Huma Qureshi looks raring to go in this biker chic ensemble
Raveena Tandon looks gorgeous in a midnight blue wrap dress
Iulia Vantur was also spotted at the do
Sonnalli Seygall brings corporate chic to the red carpet
Rasha Thadani stuns in a tube top paired with pants
Sunny Deol attended the premiere with producer Boney Kapoor and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi
Neil Nitin Mukesh arrives with wife Rukmini
Varun Sharma arrives in a printed shirt paired with denims
Mismatched fame Vihaan Samat also arrived at the screening
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala arrives with wife and co-producer Wardha Nadiadwala
Producer Abhishek Kapoor attends the screening as well
Everything about this look on Sonali Bendre Behl is a perfect 10
Soon-to-be-married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram attend the premiere too
Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta was also present
Sangeeta Bijlani looks ravishing in this metallic top and skirt ensemble
Sunil Grover arrives wearing his trademark smile as always
Himesh Reshammiya makes a rare appearance at the do with wife Sonia Kapur for company
Arpita Khan and hubby Aayush Sharma arrive in support for Alizeh
Gauahar Khan stood out in the crowd with her ethnic outfit
Saiee Manjrekar arrives wearing a white top paired with blue pants
Isabelle Kaif opts for a black top paired with a pretty pleated skirt
Zayn Marie Khan looks ramp ready in this gorgeous outfit
Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta arrive together at the screening
Zayed Khan arrives with sons Ziddan and Aariz
Sunny Deol was accompanied by his elder son Karan
Pulkit Samrat makes a solo appearance at the do
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are seen posing together with friend and screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh
Abhimanyu Dassani arrives at the screening sporting casuals
Producer Madhu Mantena arrives with wife and yoga instructor Ira Trivedi
