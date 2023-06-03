Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's dreamy engagement photos: Check Out

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's engagement party images have gone viral on social media.
Instagram & Twitter
The 19-year-old actress opted for a stunning lace minidress with pearl embellishments by Giambattista Valli, while Jake Bongiovi, 21, wore a green suit and white shirt.
The couple posed in front of a "Mr and Mrs Bongiovi" neon sign, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.
Millie's hairstylist, Pete Burkill, shared the images, congratulating the couple on their engagement. Buster Knight, Millie's makeup artist, also shared pictures, describing them as the "cutest couple in the world."
Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement in April with a loved-up image showcasing her diamond ring and quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover."
Jake Bongiovi shared two pictures simply captioned, "Forever."
The couple confirmed their relationship with a heartfelt post capturing a kiss on the London Eye in June 2021.
Millie Bobby Brown is renowned for her roles in "Stranger Things," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," and the Netflix film series "Enola Holmes." Fans can anticipate her upcoming projects, including "The Electric State," "Damsel," and the final season of "Stranger Things.
