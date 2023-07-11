SS Rajamouli Gives A Sneak Peek At His Road Trip To Tamil Nadu Temples: SEE PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 11, 2023
RRR director SS Rajamouli recently went on a road trip to several temples in Tamil Nadu, a glimpse of which he shared with his fans. Have a look at the beautiful locations he shared on his IG post-
He expressed how his mood was uplifted visiting this refreshing places after he returned India staying abroad for 3 months.
Aren't these beautiful temples too beautiful too miss?
He also thanked his daughter because of whom he chose to visit these beautiful temples - Srirangam, Darasuram, Brihadeeswarar koil, Rameshwaram, Kanadukathan, Thoothukudi and Madurai, in Tamil Nadu.
Seeing the wow-worthy locations, Rajamouli was all praises foramazing engineering, exquisite architecturing, and deep spirituality of Pandyas, Chozhas, Nayakkars and other rulers.
In one of the stills, we could see him posing for the cameras infront pf the temple, dressed in green kurta, jeans and white dupatta on his shoulder.
He aced traditional look wearing yellow kurta and white pajamas with black sunglasses in another photo.
We can't deny the beauty of the amazing locations jhe visited and bet you would want to visit here too,.
In one of the pictures, he was seen boating at the river side.
He also praised the food there and said "I may put on 3-4 kgs in a week."
Rajamouli visited these locations in the last week of June, glimpse of which he shared recently, raising the excitement of his fans.
Thanks For Reading!