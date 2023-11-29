Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Bring On The Glam At A Fashion Event In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 29, 2023
Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, wore a black dress with a thigh-high slit to a fashion event in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma made heads turn as they arrived together at the event.
Made In Heaven's Sobhita Dhulipala kept it casual as she wore a blue shirt and added a leather jacket to it.
Dressed in an oranhe co-ord set Sonam Kapoor made an appearance with her husband, Anand Ahuja, who was dressed in a suit.
Bhumi Pednekar was dressed in a black long maxi dress at the event in Mumbai.
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta opted for a sleeveless long black dress.
Noted Indian fashion designer, Sandeep Khosla, who co-owns the label, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, made a stylish appearance.
Adar Poonawalla's wife Natasha Poonawalla donned a shimmery dress.
Thanks For Reading!