Sonam Kapoor Makes A Fashion Statement In Black Woolen Sweater Dress

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 02, 2023
On December 2, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared several photos flaunting her stunning outfit.
Photo Via Instagram
Sharing the photos, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "To be An artist is to honor life fully - @therealdvf a quote from her talk at Voices @bof."
This outfit by Sonam Kapoor was worn at the launch of POP: FAME, LOVE AND POWE at NMACC in Mumbai.
Sonam Kapoor gave us winter inspiration as she donned a black woolen sweater dress from Issey Miyake's collection.
Sonam Kapoor wore a knee-length pull-up boots from Maison Margiela and matching gloves by Paula Rowan to add more glamour to the look.
Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor and Shereen, Sonam Kapoor added a small earring on one side of the ear.
Sonam Kapoor opted for a dewy makeup look and kept her hair in a sleek bun.
Recently, Sonam Kapoor attended a fashion event in Mumbai with her husband Anand Ahuja.
The actress opted for an orange co-ord set from Giambattista Valli Official.
Thanks For Reading!