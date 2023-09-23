Sonam Kapoor Is Hotness Personified In Plunging Neckline Dress At Milan Fashion Week

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2023
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor set temperature soaring as she attended the Milan Fashion Week on Saturday
Sonam was invited by Hugo Boss for their FW2023 show at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week
She made heads turn in a black custom-made dress with a deep plunging neckline
Sonam completed her look with a black choker, pleated hair, subtle make-up and smokey eyes
She was styled by none other than sister Rhea Kapoor
The actress shared her pictures on her social media handle and within minutes, it broke the internet
Prior to her appearance, Sonam prepped her skin with a laser face mask
Sonam was last seen in 'Blind'. She has two more projects in her kitty, which will go on floors next year
