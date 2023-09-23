Step Inside Sonakshi Sinha's Sea-Facing Mumbai Home With A Walk-In Closet 

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2023
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha finally unveiled her Mumbai home for which she had been busy for a while.
After spending months working with interior designers Rajiv and Ekta Parekh of reD Architects she offered a sneak peek inside her lavish abode that spreads across 4,000-square-foot.
The colours are not your ordinary palette but exude different vibes every time you enter another room.
It comes with a breathtaking view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link thanks to her home being surrounded by wraparound terraces that provide ample seating space to chill and unwind. It also has a conversation pit.
The statement pieces in the house such as the round coffee table and wooden ceiling give out earthy tones. This space was initially a private pool as reported by Architectural Digest.
Sonakshi's dining area is raw yet elegant. It reminds one of a picnic table generally kept outdoors but here it's an artistic touch you simply can't ignore.
Sonakshi's bedroom comes with a peachy tone and a massive moving wall. It divides her bedroom and the dressing room.
The dressing room comes with a full-length mirror and racks for clothes that suspends from the ceiling which allows more space and less clutter on the floor area.
The dressing room extends to more space concealed with blue panels which when opened reveal a Murphy bed.
There's also a yoga studio for Sonakshi to give space for her fitness routine.
Every actor's dream home surely needs a walk-in closet and Sonakshi has an envious one.
