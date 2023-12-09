Sonam Kapoor Is A Vision In White In This Gold-Embroidered Anamika Khanna Ensemble

By: Sachin T | December 09, 2023

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor looked like a total vision in white in her latest photos on social media

The actress enchanted her followers in a stunning ivory and golden ensemble

Her kaftan outfit by Anamika Khanna is adorned with intricate golden thread work

She paired her outfit with a multi-layered pearl choker set and chunky earrings

Along with her outfit, she flaunted her long tresses, which she left open casually

Sonam is the queen of ethnic looks and this is not the first time that she has flaunted her traditional wardrobe

Sonam is currently enjoying all her time with her little one, Vayu

