Sonam Kapoor Is A Vision In White In This Gold-Embroidered Anamika Khanna Ensemble

By: Sachin T | December 09, 2023
Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor looked like a total vision in white in her latest photos on social media
The actress enchanted her followers in a stunning ivory and golden ensemble
Her kaftan outfit by Anamika Khanna is adorned with intricate golden thread work
She paired her outfit with a multi-layered pearl choker set and chunky earrings
Along with her outfit, she flaunted her long tresses, which she left open casually
Sonam is the queen of ethnic looks and this is not the first time that she has flaunted her traditional wardrobe
Sonam is currently enjoying all her time with her little one, Vayu
