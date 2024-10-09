Sonam Kapoor Gives A Glimpse Of Her 'Magical' Maldives Vacation

By: Ria Sharma | October 09, 2024

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently treated her fans with stunning pictures from her recent Maldives vacation

On Instagram, the actress gave a glimpse of some of the memorable moments with her son, Vayu

In one of the photos, the mother-son duo is seen wearing similar sunglasses. However, the actress has not revealed the face of Vayu yet

In the caption, Sonam revealed that her two-year-old son discovered nature at its best in Maldives

Another photo shows the actress chilling on the beach in a black monokini

During the vacation, Sonam wore a light pink crush embroidered linen-silk maxi dress which is worth Rs 2.64 lakh

Sonam looked stunning in Silvia Tcherassi's backless burgundy Jazmin dress. After doing a little research we found out that the price of the outfit is Rs 1.16 lakh

She wrote, "From the moment we arrived, the beauty of the islands took our breath away. The turquoise waters, soft white sands, and vibrant coral reefs created a stunning backdrop for our adventures"

She also said that the trip was "nothing short of magical—a true escape that rejuvenated our spirits and deepened our bonds"

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja were also accompanied by the actress' sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani

