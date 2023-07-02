Sobhita Dhulipala's Seamless Switch Between Two Red Carpet Looks Proves She's The Ultimate Seductress

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023

In a night of double victory for 'The Night Manager' actor, Sobhita Dhulipala seamlessly switched between a Ritu Kumar saree and a Bloni cut-out dress for two red carpet events that happened on the same day. Watch the pictures ahead to know how effortlessly stylish is she

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Thanks For Reading!

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala's Steamy Sex Scene From The Night Manager Goes Viral; Netizens...
Find out More