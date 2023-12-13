Sobhita Dhulipala, Sayani Gupta, Amruta Subhash Attend Premiere Of Priscilla: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 13, 2023

Sobhita Dhulipala and other celebs were seen in attendance at the red carpet premiere of the acclaimed Hollywood film Priscilla. Sobhita looks goregous in a body-hugging jumpsuit

Sayani Gupta rocks a denim romper

Amruta Subhash goes retro with a floral shirt paired with white flared pants

Rajshri Deshpande looks decadent in an ethnic outfit

Ishwak Singh opted for a semi-casual look

Manav Kaul arrived with his trademark black sweatshirt and pants look

Meiyang Chang arrives with a red sweatshirt paired with blue chinos

Udaan actor Rajat Bharmecha sure looks winter ready

Filmmaker Onir too seemed winter ready with his weather essentials being just right

