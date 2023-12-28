Sobhita Dhulipala Proves She Is The Ultimate Modern Day Fashionista With Ultra-Glam Pics

By: Sachin T | December 28, 2023
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has earned herself the tag of the ultimate modern day fashion queen, and rightly so
On Thursday, she dropped a slew of photos of herself, striking some poses for the cameras in glamorous couture
Sobhita has time and again proved that she is every contemporary fashion designer's dream when it comes to turning muse for their couture
With her unmatchable face card and the ease with which she pulls of any given look, Sobhita has been winning hearts and how!
The actress posed in a red kurta and palazzo, which oozed glamour while also not cancelling out the desi vibe
She also showed how a saree need not be boring, an in fact, can be a perfect outfit for a bling party
Along with her sartorial choices, Sobhita also makes it a point to pay attention to her accessories
In the photos, she can be seen styling her outfits with chunky accessories, which do not look overboard, but add enough statement to the overall look
Sobhita also gave a glimpse of the fashionista inside her in her hit web series Made In Heaven
