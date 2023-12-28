Loved Kriti Sanon's Edgy Sling Bag? Here's How Much It Costs

By: Sachin T | December 28, 2023
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon jetted off for the New Year on Thursday morning along with her sister Nupur Sanon
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The Sanon sisters took off to some undisclosed location where they will be ringing in the New Year together
Kriti kept it casual for the flight in a black t-shirt and track pants, and she put on a light jacket to beat the December chill in Mumbai
While Kriti looked chic in the all-black fit, it was her edgy sling bag that grabbed eyeballs
Kriti flaunted her luxury Louis Vuitton Loop Hobo bag worth Rs 2.31 lakh, which looked both classy and yet fuss-free
The sling bag looked perfect to keep all the essentials handy while on a long flight
Nupur, on the other hand, channelled her inner Barbie in a white floral dress with a pink jacket
The Sanon sisters flashed their billion dollar smiles as they posed for the paparazzi and made their way inside the airport
The duo also wished the paparazzi a Happy New Year in advance before being spotted for one last time at the airport in 2023
Thanks For Reading!