Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Cotton Saree, Kohl-Rimmed Eyes

By: Sachin T | December 23, 2023

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala made everyone skip a beat on Saturday morning as she dropped some stunning photos of herself on social media

She looked straight out of a dream in a simple grey and maroon cotton saree

She paired it with a matching maroon blouse with a deep tie-up back

Sobhita stole everyone's breath away as she gazed afar with her kohl-rimmed eyes and a tiny bindi on her forehead

She flaunted her Telugu roots in the saree and her rustic south Indian charm was unmissable

She kept her messy hair loose as she lounged on the grass, on the morning dew

Sobhita was last seen in the web show Made In Heaven season 2, and has been time and again hailed for her fashion choices

