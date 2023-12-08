Sobhita Dhulipala Exudes Boss Power In White Pant Suit At Dior Event: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 08, 2023

Sobhita Dhulipala looks effortlessly stylish as she dons a white pant suit at an event for fashion status symbol Dior

Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala

Sporting dramatic eyes and a bold red lip, The Night Manager and Made In Heaven actress looked like an absolute goddess

The 31-year old actress was seen engaging in candid conversations with the attendees at the event

The year 2023 has definitely been a productive year for the actress

The actress has achieved success both theatrically and digitally with the love received for Ponniyin Selvan II, The Night Manager and Made In Heaven Season 2

While the status on the actor's upcoming projects are yet to be ascertained, fans have expressed their desire to see her cast in Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh

There were also reports doing the rounds that she is being considered to co-star alongside Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala's Jigra

Thanks For Reading!

Sobhita Dhulipala Chills With Her Made In Heaven Character Namesake Baby Tara, This Diwali: PHOTOS
Find out More