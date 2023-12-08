Sobhita Dhulipala Exudes Boss Power In White Pant Suit At Dior Event: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 08, 2023
Sobhita Dhulipala looks effortlessly stylish as she dons a white pant suit at an event for fashion status symbol Dior
Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala
Sporting dramatic eyes and a bold red lip, The Night Manager and Made In Heaven actress looked like an absolute goddess
The 31-year old actress was seen engaging in candid conversations with the attendees at the event
The year 2023 has definitely been a productive year for the actress
The actress has achieved success both theatrically and digitally with the love received for Ponniyin Selvan II, The Night Manager and Made In Heaven Season 2
While the status on the actor's upcoming projects are yet to be ascertained, fans have expressed their desire to see her cast in Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh
There were also reports doing the rounds that she is being considered to co-star alongside Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala's Jigra
