Sobhita Dhulipala Chills With Her Made In Heaven Character Namesake Baby Tara, This Diwali: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2023
Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram to share pictures of her simple Diwali celebration at her Vizag residence
Instagram: Sobhita Dhulipala
The actress is seen posing with her friend's baby girl Tara in some candids. Tara, also happens to be the name of the actor's character in the series Made In Heaven
Dressed in simple white salwar kurta set, the actress enjoyed a peaceful Diwali with her near and dear ones
The Night Manager star captured a groupfie with her friends on a polaroid camera
The actress has had an eventful 2023 with the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2, The Night Manager and Made In Heaven Season 2
This Diwali, she was also spotted at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in a stunning earthy grey creation
