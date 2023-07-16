Smoking Hot Disha Patani Goes Bold In Latest Bedroom Photoshoot

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 16, 2023
Bollywood actress Disha Patani set the temperature soaring after she dropped new pics from her racy bedroom photoshoot
The actress can be seen striking a pose in a strappy black dress
She flaunted her toned body in the hot pictures which she shared on her Instagram handle
A stunning monochrome picture from Disha's photoshoot
Disha also showed off her toned legs and svelte figure in one of the photos
Disha has a whopping 58.5 million followers on her Instagram
She often drops unfiltered selfies and videos of herself on the platform
On the work front, she will be next seen in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Project K
