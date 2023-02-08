Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla and other celebs leave Jaisalmer

By: Ria Sharma | February 08, 2023

Bollywood celebs who attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding have left Jaisalmer

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar and other celebs were spotted at Jaisalmer airport

Juhi Chawla, who had hinted about attending the wedding on February 5, was also seen at the airport

Film producer Aarti Shetty seen at jaisalmer airport

Malaika Arora also reportedly attended the wedding

Kajal Anand spotted with Amritpal Singh Bindra

They were also seen at the airport

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport on February 7 as they returned from the wedding

Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa were all smiles as they posed for paps at Jaisalmer airport

