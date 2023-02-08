Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla and other celebs leave Jaisalmer

By: Ria Sharma | February 08, 2023
Bollywood celebs who attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding have left Jaisalmer
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Karan Johar and other celebs were spotted at Jaisalmer airport
Juhi Chawla, who had hinted about attending the wedding on February 5, was also seen at the airport
Film producer Aarti Shetty seen at jaisalmer airport
Malaika Arora also reportedly attended the wedding
Kajal Anand spotted with Amritpal Singh Bindra
They were also seen at the airport
Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport on February 7 as they returned from the wedding
Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa were all smiles as they posed for paps at Jaisalmer airport
