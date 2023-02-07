Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's dreamy wedding photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 07, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7

They shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on Instagram

"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," the captioned their posts

For the wedding, Kiara wore a pink lehenga. She also opted for heavy jewellery. On the other hand, Sidharth was seen in an off-white sherwani

Sidharth and Kiara reportedly feel in love on the sets of Shershaah

They are one of the most loved couples of B-Town

According to several media reports, the couple will host two wedding receptions in Mumbai and Delhi

Thanks For Reading!

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani share FIRST official wedding photos, say 'permanent booking ho gayi'
Find out More