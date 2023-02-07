Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's dreamy wedding photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 07, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7
They shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on Instagram
"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," the captioned their posts
For the wedding, Kiara wore a pink lehenga. She also opted for heavy jewellery. On the other hand, Sidharth was seen in an off-white sherwani
Sidharth and Kiara reportedly feel in love on the sets of Shershaah
They are one of the most loved couples of B-Town
According to several media reports, the couple will host two wedding receptions in Mumbai and Delhi
