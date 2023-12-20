Shrenu Parikh & Akshay Mhatre Arrive For Their Haldi Ceremony In Scooter, Twin In Green Outfits

By: Sachin T | December 20, 2023
Television actress Shrenu Parikh, who is all set to tie the knot with actor Akshay Mhatre, gave a glimpse of their fun-filled haldi ceremony on December 20
The couple opted for green outfits for the pre-wedding festivity. While Shrenu wore a nauvari saree, Akshay looked handsome in kurta pyjama
Shrenu and Akshay were all smiles as they made a grand entry on a yellow scooter
In one of the photos from the haldi ceremony, their family members and friends are seen clapping and cheering for them
Shrenu and Akshay's wedding will take place in Vadodara on December 21 in the presence of close friends and family members
Opening up about her relationship with Akshay, Shrenu said in an interview, "Our friendship is the base of our relationship. Our likes, dislikes and goals are the same. When we got together, we knew that we were meant to be together"
Akshay Mhatre is known for playing the role of Naren Vyas in the show Piyaa Albela
On the other hand, Shrenu has been a part of shows like Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naame Doon – Ek Baar Phir, Ishqbaaaz, Ghar Ek Mandir and Zindgi Ka Har Rang…Gulaal
