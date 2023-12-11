Shilpa Shetty Exudes Disney Princess Vibes In Viral Peach Fuzz-Coloured Dress

By: Sachin T | December 11, 2023

Speak of chic sartorial choices and actress Shilpa Shetty's name is sure to find a spot on the list

On Monday, Shilpa stepped out in Mumbai wearing a easy-breezy dramatic gown

The actress flaunted her curves in the cutout, asymmetrical flowy gown

The gown was of the viral Peach Fuzz colour, which has been named as the 'Pantone colour of the year'

Shilpa was seen twirling and flaunting the dramatic trail of her gown, which she paired with matching stilettos

She also showed off her bare back to the paps as she posed in the backless gown

Shilpa flashed her million-dollar smile and shone as bright as the sun in the breezy weather

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the film, Sukhee

Thanks For Reading!

Queen Rani Mukerji Dishes Out Unconventional Look In Saree-Styled Masaba Gown
Find out More