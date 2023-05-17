Shehnaaz Gill's sultry vacation pictures from Thailand

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 17, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill is vacationing in Thailand and has been sharing glimpses from her holiday on social media

Shehnaaz shared a series of pics in which she posed in a colourful outfit with floral prints

She also flaunted her colourful braids in one of the pictures

The actress earlier shared pictures of herself in a sexy red dress

Shehnaaz posed in a red mini dress on the beach under the sun, with the blue sea in the backdrop

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looked absolutely stunning in the photos

Along with picture, Shehnaaz had said she is at her best when around nature

Shehnaaz’s Thailand vacation comes weeks after she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Shehnaaz has also been roped in to play a role in director Nikkhil Advani’s next film

Thanks For Reading!

Mouni Roy turns up the heat with sexy pics from Italy
Find out More