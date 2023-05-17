Shehnaaz Gill's sultry vacation pictures from Thailand

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 17, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill is vacationing in Thailand and has been sharing glimpses from her holiday on social media
Shehnaaz shared a series of pics in which she posed in a colourful outfit with floral prints
She also flaunted her colourful braids in one of the pictures
The actress earlier shared pictures of herself in a sexy red dress
Shehnaaz posed in a red mini dress on the beach under the sun, with the blue sea in the backdrop
The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looked absolutely stunning in the photos
Along with picture, Shehnaaz had said she is at her best when around nature
Shehnaaz’s Thailand vacation comes weeks after she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Shehnaaz has also been roped in to play a role in director Nikkhil Advani’s next film
