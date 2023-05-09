Shehnaaz Gill oozes hotness in ₹17K red midi dress: Photos Inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill steals the spotlight in a sultry red midi dress worth Rs. 17K
The wow-worthy midi dress she wore had a revealing deep round neckline, ultra-slim spaghetti straps, and amazing corsetry boning to ease the waist
Her red hot look in a dress that approximately costs around Rs. 17, 469 in India,will leave you breathless
The Punjabi Kudi looked sexy as she flaunted her curves in this thigh high slit ensemble
The sensational outfit is perfect for any occasion, especially the Red Carpet of an event
She complemented her look with a dewy makeup and keeping her hairs straight
This fashionb diva is rasing the temperature with her latest look and netizens are loving it
Among everything in her glamarous look, her gloves caught attention as they make her looks more sultry
Thanks For Reading!