Shehnaaz Gill Makes Heads Turn In Black & White

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2023
Actress Shehnaaz Gill is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Thank You For Coming'
She has been belting out one gorgeous look after another during the promotions
Recently, she made heads turn in a white top with a black skirt, and her monochrome look was a total winner
Earlier, Shehnaaz was seen stepping out in the city wearing a cute blue co-ord set
'Thank You For Coming' features Shehnaaz as the best friend of the lead, played by Bhumi Pednekar
The film also stars Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Karan Kundrra in key roles
It also has a cameo by Anil Kapoor, and it is slated to hit the silver screens on October 6
