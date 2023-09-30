Shehnaaz Gill Makes Heads Turn In Black & White

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2023

Actress Shehnaaz Gill is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Thank You For Coming'

She has been belting out one gorgeous look after another during the promotions

Recently, she made heads turn in a white top with a black skirt, and her monochrome look was a total winner

Earlier, Shehnaaz was seen stepping out in the city wearing a cute blue co-ord set

'Thank You For Coming' features Shehnaaz as the best friend of the lead, played by Bhumi Pednekar

The film also stars Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Karan Kundrra in key roles

It also has a cameo by Anil Kapoor, and it is slated to hit the silver screens on October 6

