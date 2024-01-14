Shehnaaz Gill Looks Dreamy As Ever In Black Gaurav Gupta Sequinned Saree

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 14, 2024
Television actress Shehnaaz Gill recently attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception in Mumbai.
Shehnaaz Gill delighted her followers after sharing pictures of her glamorous look on her social media handle.
Shehnaaz Gill chose the traditional and classic sequinned saree from Gaurav Gupta for the star-studded party.
Shehnaaz Gill chose a golden sequinned strapless silhouette with a plunging neckline.
Shehnaaz Gill posted the photos with the caption, "Gold & Glitter."
For makeup, Shehnaaz Gill chose darkened brows, smudged eyeliner, glossy lip shade.
Shehnaaz Gill kept her hair in a centre-partition with waves for the glam picks.
Shehnaaz Gill ditched accessories and let her outfit be the showstopper for the night.
Thanks For Reading!