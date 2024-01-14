Rakul Preet Singh Turns Heads In ₹90K Off-Shoulder Silver Shimmery Corset Dress

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 14, 2024
Rakul Preet Singh recently attended Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.
Photo Via Instagram
For the reception party, Rakul Preet Singh donned a stunning shimmery silver ensemble that stole the hearts of her fans.
Rakul Preet Singh's silver dress was from Gaurav Gupta that consisted of a heart shaped sculpted bodice that accentuated her perfect curves.
Rakul Preet Singh's corset off-shoulder dress came with a price tag of ₹90,000K.
Rakul Preet Singh went all glam for her makeup. She got decked out in silver smoky eyeshadow, mascara coated lashes, darkened brows, and glossy lips.
For accessories, Rakul Preet Singh wore a stunning pair of earrings from Anmol Jewellers and heels from Jimmy Choo.
With the help of hairstylist Aliya shaik, Rakul Preet Singh kept her lush straight locks open at the centre parting.
