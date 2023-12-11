Shanaya Kapoor Shows How To Style Ivory White Sequined Saree The Gen-Z Way

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 11, 2023
On December 11, Shanaya Kapoor shared several photos on her Instagram, in which, she is seen wearing a stunning saree.
Photo Via Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor attended her friend Vedika Karnani and Rishi Sujan's wedding recently in a sequined saree.
Shanaya Kapoor's ivory white sequined saree was from Falguni Shane Peacock India.
Shanaya Kapoor added a stunning diamond necklace and drop earrings from Diamantina Fine Jewels.
Shanaya Kapoor's saree was heavily embroidered with sequins all over and paired it with a matching blouse.
Shanaya Kapoor's hair was tucked in a middle-parted sleek bun.
Shanaya Kapoor's makeup was all things glossy and dewy which consisted of contoured cheeks and pink nude lips.
Shanaya Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe has our hearts.
