Shahid Kapoor Rings In New Year With Family, Drops Vacation Photos

By: Sachin T | January 01, 2024
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated New Year with his loved ones at an exotic location
Shahid took to his official Instagram and shared several candid pictures to give a glimpse of his vacation and the picturesque surroundings
In one of the photos, Shahid's wife, Mira Kapoor, is seen joyfully celebrating with other members of the family
They were seen having fun and celebrating near a lake surrounded by rocks. However, the location is not known yet
Shahid also shared a picture of Mira and his mother, actress Neelima Azeem
In another photo, Shahid and Neelima are seen posing with Ishaan Khatter. All three of them were well-prepared and appropriately dressed for the cold weather
"In 2024 take a little time to smile. Happy new year all," Shahid captioned his post and added a heart emoticon
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has an interesting lineup of films in 2024. He will be seen with Kriti Sanon in a yet-untitled romantic drama. He also has Deva with Pooja Hegde
