Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai & Other Celebs Attend Dhirubhai Ambani School's Annual Day

By: Sachin T | December 16, 2023

The annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, held on Friday evening, was a star-studded affair

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The families of several starkids who study in the school were seen attending the event

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with Gauri and Suhana to cheer for AbRam, who performed in a skit

The entire Bachchan family also attended the annual day event to witness Aaradhya Bachchan's performance

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her mom Brindya Rai were among the first ones to reach the school

Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda also graced the event for Aaradhya

Karan Johar was spotted leaving the venue with his kids Yash and Roohi, who were a part of a play

Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder son Taimur also participated in the annual day festivities

Nita Ambani was seen being the chief guest at the event with daughter Isha

Mukesh Ambani also marked his presence at the gala night

Vidya Balan was one of the many guests at the school's annual function

Natasha Dalal was dressed in all black as she reached the venue and cheered for the kids

