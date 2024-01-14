Shah Rukh-Gauri To Randeep-Lin, Bollywood Couples Arrive In Style At Ira-Nupur's Mumbai Reception

By: Sachin T | January 14, 2024
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on January 13. Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at the bash with their partners and put their best fashion foot forward. Take a look:
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, looked stunning as they arrived together at the reception
Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wore traditional outfits at Ira and Nupur's reception
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are all set to tie the knot in February 2024, were all smiles as they posed for paparazzi
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, who've set couple goals over the years, once again made heads turn as they arrived in stylish outfits
Madhuri Dixit Nene wore a sharara and short kurti, whereas Dr Sriram Nene opted for a bandhgala jacket
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar twinned in black outfits at the reception
While Ayushmann Khurrana wore a black formal suit, Tahira was spotted in a blue striped saree
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and her rumoured boyfriends Rohman also twinned in black outfits
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi arrived with his wife at the star-studded party
Singer Adnan Sami and his wife Roya Faryabi held their daughter's hand as they posed for paparazzi
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad, who tied the knot in 2023, also arrived together at the wedding reception
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth posed together for paparazzi. They have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship
Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff also made a rare appearance at the reception with the actor
While Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in a green ruffled saree, her husband Daniel Weber opted for a black suit
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath also arrived in style at the reception
