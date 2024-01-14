Shah Rukh-Gauri To Randeep-Lin, Bollywood Couples Arrive In Style At Ira-Nupur's Mumbai Reception

By: Sachin T | January 14, 2024

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on January 13. Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at the bash with their partners and put their best fashion foot forward. Take a look:

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, looked stunning as they arrived together at the reception

Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wore traditional outfits at Ira and Nupur's reception

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are all set to tie the knot in February 2024, were all smiles as they posed for paparazzi

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, who've set couple goals over the years, once again made heads turn as they arrived in stylish outfits

Madhuri Dixit Nene wore a sharara and short kurti, whereas Dr Sriram Nene opted for a bandhgala jacket

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar twinned in black outfits at the reception

While Ayushmann Khurrana wore a black formal suit, Tahira was spotted in a blue striped saree

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and her rumoured boyfriends Rohman also twinned in black outfits

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi arrived with his wife at the star-studded party

Singer Adnan Sami and his wife Roya Faryabi held their daughter's hand as they posed for paparazzi

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad, who tied the knot in 2023, also arrived together at the wedding reception

Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth posed together for paparazzi. They have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship

Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff also made a rare appearance at the reception with the actor

While Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in a green ruffled saree, her husband Daniel Weber opted for a black suit

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath also arrived in style at the reception

