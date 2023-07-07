Shadow Detective 2, Longing For You: 10 Exciting K-dramas Releasing In July 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023
The perfect list of top Korean dramas and movies releasing in July 2023 has been curated, covering various genres like mystery, romance, drama, and comedy. Check next slides to know!
“The Uncanny Encounter” is returning with its second season, featuring a supernatural plot and talented cast members such as Joe Byeong Gyu and Kim Se Jeong. It will be available on tvN and Netflix from July 29, 2023.
"My Lovely Liar" , an upcoming romantic drama with mystery and comedy elements. Starring Kim So Hyun and Hwang Min Hyun, it will premiere on tvN on July 31, 2023.
"Longing For You" is a thrilling drama about a detective seeking revenge for his brother's sake. The series stars Na In Woo and Kim Ji Eun and will air on ENA starting from July 26, 2023.
"Shadow Detective" season 2 continues the mystery genre, featuring Lee Sung Min and Kyung Soo Jin. The show, available on Disney+, focuses on the counterattack of a veteran homicide. It premiered on July 5, 2023.
"Not Others" is a comedy-drama on ENA, featuring Jeon Hye Jin as a high school student and single mother. Directed by Lee Min Woo, the show is set to release on July 17, 2023.
"D.P." season 2, based on the popular webtoon "D.P. Dog Day," returns with a thrilling storyline and an excellent cast including Jung Hae In and Koo Gyo Hwan. It will be available on Netflix starting from July 28, 2023.
"Nineteen to Twenty" explores the lives of 19-year-olds as they embark on a journey towards independence. Starring KYUHYUN and Kim Ji Eun, this drama series will be released on Netflix on July 11, 2023.
"Jun & Jun" is a romantic comedy BL drama about the reunion of Lee Jun and Choi Jun in a cosmetic company. Starring Ki Hyun Woo and Yang Jun Mo, the series will be available on Viki from July 20, 2023, airing on Thursdays at 6 p.m. KST.
Thanks For Reading!