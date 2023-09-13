Satinder Kumar Khosla Death: Sholay To Sadma, 7 Best Movies Of 'Birbal Khosla'

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023

Veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla passed away on Tuesday evening at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital

He suffered a cardiac arrest which led to his demise. His funeral will be held on Wednesday

Popularly known as Birbal Khosla, he had starred in a number of superhit films. Here's a list of his top 7 movies:

Khosla marked his debut in 1967 with the Manoj Kumar-starrer Upkar

He shot to fame with Sholay in 1975, in which he played a prisoner

His role as a drug addict in Rajesh Khanna-Simple Kapadia Anurodh earned him critical acclaim

He also starred in Manoj Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor's Roti Kapada Aur Makaan in 1974

In the same year, he also essayed a pivotal role in Amir Garib

In 1983, he played a key role in Kamal Haasan, Sridevi's Sadma

In 1990, he featured in Aamir Khan's Dil

