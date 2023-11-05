Sanya Malhotra Enjoys Well-Deserved Downtime In The City Of Joy Kolkata: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2023

Jawan actor Sanya Malhotra was recently spotted spending some quality time in the city of joy, Kolkata

Instagram: Sanya Malhotra

The actress who recently turned vegetarian was seen some of the iconic eateries in Kolkata's Park Street

Here's a snapshot of the classic blue and yellow taxi spotted in the city, through Sanya's lens

The landmark Lake Town clock tower that has been the pride of the city

A walk through the Kolkata market street

Sanya clearly making that impatient face when food takes longer than expected to arrive

Visibly a picture that was taken at the Kolkata airport

Thanks For Reading!

