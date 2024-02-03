Sanjay Dutt To Manisha Koirala: Celebs Who Are Cancer Survivors

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 03, 2024
In 2020, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and months later, he announced that he was cancer-free.
Photo Via Instagram
Lisa Ray in 2009 was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and was declared cancer-free after she underwent a stem cell transplant
Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and after a long fight, she was declared cancer-free by 2015.
Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and declared cancer-free after undergoing treatment
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, who is cancer-free now, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and has been vocal about her fight against the disease
Mahima Chaudhry was diagnosed with breast cancer during an annual check-up and is now cancer-free
Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment for it. The actress is now cancer-free
Barfi director Anurag Basu was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2004 and the doctors stated that he had about 2 weeks left to live, however, he survived the disease
Mumtaz was diagnnosed with breast cancer at the age of 54. After six chemotherapies and 35 radiation sessions, she was declared cancer-free
TV actress Chhavi Mittal revealed being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in 2022, later, she underwent surgery was declared cancer-free
