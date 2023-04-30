Salman Khan on Aap Ki Adalat: Top Highlights

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 30, 2023
Salman Khan's statements from his recent interview on Aap Ki Adalat have been making waves on the internet. Check out some of the highlights:
Salman Khan opened up about wanting to become a father and how the Indian law has hindered his plans, but things may have changed now
The actor also addressed Palak Tiwari's comments on the way women should dress, stating that it's not women who should change, but men who need to change the way they look at women.
Salman Khan spoke about his cameo in Pathaan, clarifying that the film's success should be attributed to Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra's hard work and not his cameo
The actor recalled a prank he and Shah Rukh Khan played on the sets of Karan Arjun, which almost ended in disaster
Salman Khan addressed his recent comments on Shehnaaz Gill and how he advised her to move on from Sidnaaz, stating that it was a heavy burden on her
The actor confirmed that he has been offered a movie by Karan Johar and may release in Eid 2024
Salman Khan also addressed the death threats he has been receiving and talked about the blackbuck poaching case, stating that he would accept the decision whatever it may be
