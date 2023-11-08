Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra Arrive At Kumar Taurani's Diwali Bash: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2023

Bollywood stars descended at the grand Diwali bash hosted by Kumar Taurani including superstar Salman Khan, who was again spotted wearing attire against type, given the occasion

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif looked resplendent in an elaborate ensemble by Sabyasachi

Anil Kapoor keeps it simple in a cotton floral printed kurta and pyjama set

Jackie Shroff looks festive ready but with a conscience effort to remind people to be mindful about the environment

Vidya Balan and husband/producer Siddharth Roy Kapur also arrived at the do

Ayushmann Khurrana looks dapper in an embellished kurta pyjama set

Varun Dhawan kept his festive look quite casual although those shoes could've been avoided

Sidharth Malhotra looks handsome in an all-black ensemble paired with an embroidered waistcoat

Sonu Sood only seems to be aging like fine wine. The philanthropic actor was accompanied by his wife Sonali

Huma Qureshi's festive glam was pretty much on-point if not for that fringe purse

Pooja Hegde looked pretty in Ritu Kumar separates, given her minimal make-up

Shriya Saran flaunts her curves in a gorgeous hot pink saree

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda dazzled in their festive looks

Nushrratt Bharuccha opted for a Mahima Mahajan creation which suited the Akelli actress well

Alaya F looked pretty in a champagne shimmery creation which entailed a trail

Newcomer Pashmina Roshan stunned in a red creation paired with a velvety top

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu looked picture perfect together while posing for the paps

Karishma Tanna arrived at the do with husband Varun Bangera

Producer Ekta Kapoor opted for a turquoise creation

Pippa actor Ishaan Khatter kept it simple in an off-white creation

Sunny Kaushal somehow has a liking towards wearing the earthy grey shade, if you take notice of his ethnic looks on his Instagram

Saqib Saleem opted for a simple cotton kurta pyjama for the occasion

We heart this muted peach kurta that Amol Parashar is wearing

Rohit Saraf embraces pink with this stunning kurta

Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted in attendance at the do

Raj Kundra seems ecstatic from the all the rave reviews received for his film UT 69

Govinda arrived at the do with his wife Sunita and children Tina and Yashvardhan

Archana Puran Singh and hubby Parmeet Sethi were spotted with their elder son Ayushmaan

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai opted for a camouflage scarf to complete his look. Quite a unique choice, must say

Thanks For Reading!

Hottest Couples At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash: Sidharth-Kiara To Vijay-Tamannaah
Find out More