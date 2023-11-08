Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra Arrive At Kumar Taurani's Diwali Bash: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2023
Bollywood stars descended at the grand Diwali bash hosted by Kumar Taurani including superstar Salman Khan, who was again spotted wearing attire against type, given the occasion
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Katrina Kaif looked resplendent in an elaborate ensemble by Sabyasachi
Anil Kapoor keeps it simple in a cotton floral printed kurta and pyjama set
Jackie Shroff looks festive ready but with a conscience effort to remind people to be mindful about the environment
Vidya Balan and husband/producer Siddharth Roy Kapur also arrived at the do
Ayushmann Khurrana looks dapper in an embellished kurta pyjama set
Varun Dhawan kept his festive look quite casual although those shoes could've been avoided
Sidharth Malhotra looks handsome in an all-black ensemble paired with an embroidered waistcoat
Sonu Sood only seems to be aging like fine wine. The philanthropic actor was accompanied by his wife Sonali
Huma Qureshi's festive glam was pretty much on-point if not for that fringe purse
Pooja Hegde looked pretty in Ritu Kumar separates, given her minimal make-up
Shriya Saran flaunts her curves in a gorgeous hot pink saree
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda dazzled in their festive looks
Nushrratt Bharuccha opted for a Mahima Mahajan creation which suited the Akelli actress well
Alaya F looked pretty in a champagne shimmery creation which entailed a trail
Newcomer Pashmina Roshan stunned in a red creation paired with a velvety top
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu looked picture perfect together while posing for the paps
Karishma Tanna arrived at the do with husband Varun Bangera
Producer Ekta Kapoor opted for a turquoise creation
Pippa actor Ishaan Khatter kept it simple in an off-white creation
Sunny Kaushal somehow has a liking towards wearing the earthy grey shade, if you take notice of his ethnic looks on his Instagram
Saqib Saleem opted for a simple cotton kurta pyjama for the occasion
We heart this muted peach kurta that Amol Parashar is wearing
Rohit Saraf embraces pink with this stunning kurta
Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted in attendance at the do
Raj Kundra seems ecstatic from the all the rave reviews received for his film UT 69
Govinda arrived at the do with his wife Sunita and children Tina and Yashvardhan
Archana Puran Singh and hubby Parmeet Sethi were spotted with their elder son Ayushmaan
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai opted for a camouflage scarf to complete his look. Quite a unique choice, must say
