Salman Khan, Arpita & Others At Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2023
Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan celebrated his 56th birthday with his family on Friday
Among the first ones to arrive was none other than Bhaijaan Salman Khan
Salman hopped on to the 'Barbenheimer' trend as he wore pink pants with black t-shirt at Arbaaz's birthday bash
He made sure to steal the show with his quirky look
Salman was seen right next to Arbaaz when he cut his birthday cake
Arpita Khan Sharma also attended the party
Her husband Ayush Sharma looked charming in a blue shirt with denims
Arbaaz's son Arhaan was also seen attending the bash
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!