Salman Khan, Arpita & Others At Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2023

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan celebrated his 56th birthday with his family on Friday

Among the first ones to arrive was none other than Bhaijaan Salman Khan

Salman hopped on to the 'Barbenheimer' trend as he wore pink pants with black t-shirt at Arbaaz's birthday bash

He made sure to steal the show with his quirky look

Salman was seen right next to Arbaaz when he cut his birthday cake

Arpita Khan Sharma also attended the party

Her husband Ayush Sharma looked charming in a blue shirt with denims

Arbaaz's son Arhaan was also seen attending the bash

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Vatsal Sheth Birthday: Mushy Photos With Wife Ishita Dutta
Find out More