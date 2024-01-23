Saif Ali Khan Returns Home With Arm Cast After Tricep Surgery

By: Sachin T | January 23, 2024
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan returned home with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday after undergoing a surgery
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The 53-year-old actor underwent a tricep surgery at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on January 22, Monday
Saif, who was accompanied by Bebo, returned home on Tuesday after a successful surgery and he was spotted with an arm cast for minimum movement of the injured part
He was seen waving at the paps and thanking them as they wished the actor a speedy recovery
Saif revealed that he had an old injury to his tricep, which got aggravated while he was shooting an action sequence for his upcoming film, Devara
"We discovered that the tricep’s tendon was torn very badly, barely holding in place like a rubber band which can snap at any moment," he revealed about his injury
"When they opened up the arm, they realised the surgery was very badly needed. They cleaned it up, removed the fluid, sorted out the nerve as well as stitched up the tricep," he added
Saif has currently been advised rest and he will resume his shoots only after his arm gets completely healed
Thanks For Reading!