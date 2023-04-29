Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: 10 memorable performances by late actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 29, 2023
Vteran Actor Rishi kapoor left the world on 30th April 2020, and tomorrow marks the 3rd year after his demise.
On the occasion of his death anniversary, let's have a look at some of his memorable performances as a tribute to the late actor
Bobby - A teenage love story that launched Rishi Kapoor's career in Bollywood
Amar Akbar Anthony - Rishi Kapoor played the character of Akbar, and his performance is still remembered as one of the best in the movie
Kabhi Kabhie - A romantic drama film where Rishi Kapoor played the character of a poet who falls in love with a woman from a different social background
Karz - A musical thriller film where Rishi Kapoor played the character of a man who is reborn to seek revenge for his murder in his previous life
Chandni - A romantic drama film where Rishi Kapoor played the character of Rohit, a man who falls in love with Chandni, played by Sridevi
Henna - Rishi Kapoor played the character of Chander, a man who falls in love with Henna, played by Zeba Bakhtiar
Damini - A movie that showcased Rishi Kapoor's versatility as an actor. He played the character of a lawyer who fights for justice in a rape case
Agneepath - Rishi Kapoor played the role of Rauf Lala, a notorious gangster who runs a brothel
Kapoor & Sons - A family drama film where Rishi Kapoor played the character of a grandfather who brings his dysfunctional family together
102 Not Out - Rishi Kapoor's last movie where he played the character of a 75-year-old man who wants to break the world record of being the oldest person alive
After his death, the veteran actor was seen in Prime Video Original Movie, sharmaji Namkeen. While he couldn't complete the entire film, his part was taken ahead by Paresh Rawal
