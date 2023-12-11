Raveena Tandon Parties Hard With Sonali Bendre, Shilpa Shetty, Gayatri Joshi

By: Sachin T | December 11, 2023

Actress Raveena Tandon partied the night away with her girl gang on Sunday

She was seen partying hard with actresses Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi, and others

Fans rejoiced as the three reigning beauties of 90s' Bollywood reunited for a memorable evening

The night was full of fun, laughter and blurry moments, and this photo is a proof

While Raveena looked ravishing in a black and grey jumpsuit, Shilpa opted for a cheetah-print outfit

Sonali kept it casual in a beige cardigan-top with loose brown pants

The rendezvous brought back the fond memories of the 90s and showed the bond that the divas share

